Kuwait parliament committee slams Iran's antagonism

Foreign Relations committee says provocation stalls cooperation and relations

 

Manama: A Kuwaiti parliamentarian committee has protested against Iran’s “antagonistic and provocative” practices, saying that they hampered any form of cooperation or attempt to improve relations.

The parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee said during a discussion with Foreign Affairs Minister Shaikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah of the latest regional and international developments that Iran's hostile practices against Kuwait and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and that included smuggling in weapons and explosives and espionage networks as well as constant harassment in the Iranian media, threatened security.

“Such a situation hampers cooperation and the development of our relations since it does not achieve the purpose of cooperation between neighbouring or Islamic countries,” Head of the committee, MP Ali Al Deqbasi, said at a press conference following the meeting.

“We are in an inflamed regional situation, the Arab security is under threat and Arab positions are characterised with rifts. However, I have confidence in the ability and efficiency of the GCC to grow and develop so that its members can deal with all these challenges.”

The GCC, established in 1981, comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Relations between the GCC and Iran have plummeted to their lowest levels in decades, mainly after Iranians attacked the Saudi embassy in the capital Tehran and its general consulate in the northern city of Mashhad.

Saudi Arabia responded by severing diplomatic ties with Iran, followed by Bahrain. Other GCC capitals reduced their diplomatic ties with Tehran.

The GCC has regularly called on Iran to abide by international covenants and good neighbourliness principles and refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of GCC countries.

