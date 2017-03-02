Kuwait employees used fake fingerprints to skip work

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait employees used fake fingerprints to skip work

38 state employees will be prosecuted for using silicone finger tips to mark attendance

Gulf News
 

Manama: Kuwait has referred 38 state employees to the public prosecution for reportedly faking their fingerprints in a scheme to mark their attendance without showing up for work.

Colleagues used silicone finger tips to cover for the employees and were careful not to show their faces to the camera, the minister of commerce and industry Khalid Al Rowdan said.

“The employees were referred to justice and an administrative order has been issued to all the employees to ensure their faces are clear to the camera when they are logging in with their fingerprints,” he said, quoted by Kuwaiti daily Al Rai.

“Without a clear view of the face of the employee logging in, the attendance will not be not be validated.”

An investigation into the scam was launched by the legal affairs department following remarks that employees did not show their faces while signing in, he added.

“All the scanner machines are equipped with cameras, and it was noticed that some employees scanned their fingerprints while covering the cameras or kept their faces away from it,” Al Rowdan said.

Ghost employees and high levels of absenteeism has been a thorny issue in public departments in the Gulf and the authorities have been pressing for stringent action to bring it down.

In January, the director of a health centre in Saudi Arabia was sacked after a video highlighting his repeated absenteeism went viral on social media.

The video taken by a patient showed the office of the director — as well as many other offices — empty, while elderly Saudi nationals waited in the main hall.

In December, the newly-appointed mayor of Madinah in western Saudi Arabia imposed a fingerprint authentication system to track the physical presence of government employees on the premises five times a day during working hours.

Under the new policy, 2,000 employees needed to prove their attendance throughout the seven working hours by using the fingerprint reader when they arrive, and again at 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.45am, and upon leaving.

If an employee does not use the reader at the three designated times between his arrival and departure, he will be considered absent for three hours and salary will be deducted accordingly, and if he does not sign in or sign off, he will be considered absent the full day.

The new attendance tracking scheme was introduced by the mayor after a study he had commissioned concluded that productivity was low and that the major reason was the absence of employees.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Kuwait parliament fails to pass single law
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March