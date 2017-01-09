Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Violations to residence and labour laws cited as reason for deportations as Indians, Egyptians and Filipinos top the list

Image Credit: Al Shahed
Expatriates in Kuwait. For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News
 

Manama: Kuwaiti security agencies deported 29,000 foreigners last year, an average of 80 a day.

“The reasons for the deportations were related to the violation of the residence and labour laws and implications in illegal actions, dealing mainly with traffic irregularities and crimes,” a security source told Kuwaiti daily Al Qabas.

The deportation process was much quicker than it used to be and deportees were flown out of the country within a week of their detention, the source added.

“Anyone who was remanded in the deportation facility spent just one week there, the time [needed] to book his or her ticket and completing the paperwork process. The tickets are often booked in an agency located within the detention facility in order to ease the process, and the travel often occurred within a maximum of three days after the booking. There were sponsors who cooperated smoothly with the authorities.”

The deportees who stayed one or two months in the detention centre needed to regularise their situation following financial lawsuits filed against them and their stay depended on the schedule of the court sessions.

Indians topped the list of the people who were deported from Kuwait last year, representing 26 per cent of the total. Egyptians were second with 22 per cent, followed by Filipinos and Ethiopians with 13 per cent each.

Sri Lankans were fifth with 6 per cent, ahead of Bangladeshis with 5 per cent of the total number of deportees.

The other nationalities represented one fifth of the total number of people who were sent back home.

Kuwait follows a strict policy regarding deportation and communities are often warned to abide by the rules to avoid being deported.

Under the rules, any foreigner involved in a street brawl or in a serious violation of the traffic rules represents a risk to public order and safety, and is deported.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Kuwait study suggests room for political parties
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish