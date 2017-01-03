Kuwait customs chief sacked over container smuggling

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait customs chief sacked over container smuggling

Lawmakers call for investigation into port security negligence

Image Credit: KUNA
One of the two containers seized by the police.
Gulf News
 

Manama: Kuwait’s head of customs has been sent into retirement following a nationwide controversy over the smuggling of containers of liquor into the country.

The action against Khalid Al Saif by Finance Minister Anas Al Saleh “based on the civil service laws and on public interest” was announced on Monday following high pressure from lawmakers who were highly critical of how two containers had left Shuwaikh Port last week without being searched were later found to carry liquor.

Several MPs called for a parliamentary investigation that would have been the first by the parliament elected on November 26 with several of its members having pledging to fight all types of corruption and irregularities.

The police identified the five suspects, all Indian nationals, involved in the smuggling of the containers past the customs.

The head of the gang was detained as he was about to leave Kuwait on Saturday while another suspect was also arrested in Kuwait and another in the UAE.

The other suspects managed to reach India, the interior ministry said.

The questioned suspects confessed they had smuggled in another container that carried alcohol and firecrackers.

However, several lawmakers said that they wanted the authorities to dig deeper into the issue, arguing that 11 containers had been smuggled past the customs officers.

MP Thamer Al Suwait said that a parliamentary committee should be set up to look into irregularities at the port.

“This is a grave security concern that cannot be ignored, and the finance minister has to assume the responsibility,” the lawmaker said, quoted by Kuwaiti daily Al Rai on Tuesday. “We want the names of the owners of the companies that used the containers as we are not content with the names of those who are used as smokescreen.”

MP Waleed Al Tabtabai said that Kuwaitis were looking forward to answers on who stood behind the smuggling.

“People want to know how it happened and whose negligence and failure allowed the smuggling,” he said. “The mystery of how containers could leave the pert without being searched has to be solved and those found guilty should be held accountable.”

Another lawmaker, Khalil Abdullah, said that he wanted genuine clarifications about reports that 11 containers had left the port in late November last year without being searched.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject