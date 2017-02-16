Mobile
Iran, Kuwait to ‘bolster ties in all fields’

Rouhani was on a two-nation Gulf tour aimed at mending ties with Gulf states

Image Credit: AP
Hassan Rouhani is welcomed by Kuwaiti Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah at the airport in Kuwait City on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

Kuwait City: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday visited Kuwait as part of a lightning two-nation tour aimed at mending ties with Gulf neighbours strained by the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Rouhani held talks with Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who last month launched a dialogue with the Islamic republic to normalise Iran-Gulf relations.

An official statement cited by the KUNA news agency said they discussed bolstering bilateral ties in all fields.

They also held talks on “latest regional and international developments,” said the statement, without giving further details.

Ahead of his visit to Oman and Kuwait, Rouhani had expressed support for the latter’s efforts to “resolve misunderstandings and boost relations” with Gulf countries.

“In this trip, there will be discussions about the region, the situation in Iraq, Syria and in particular in Yemen,” Iran’s official news agency Irna quoted him as saying.

Rouhani’s tour excludes regional kingpin Saudi Arabia, Iran’s key rival.

Tehran’s ties with other Gulf states have been strained over its support for the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Assad and alleged backing of Yemen’s Al Houthi rebels.

Rouhani was welcomed by Sultan Qaboos in Muscat, where the two discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the region, Oman’s official ONA news agency reported.

“Tehran has always been in favour of resolving problems and disputes through dialogue,” Rouhani said, according to Iranian media.

“Iran’s military power is only defensive.”

He appealed for a ceasefire, increased humanitarian aid and political dialogue to resolve the conflict in Yemen.

“Today, the Yemenis are in a particularly disastrous situation and we all have to act as Muslim countries to help this people,” he said.

Iran traditionally maintains good relations with Oman, with which it shares control of the key Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

“There are now good conditions for developing and consolidating relations between Iran and Oman,” Rouhani said, calling for stronger economic ties.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Shaikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah visited Tehran last month, calling for a “normalisation of ties and opening dialogue”.

His deputy, Khaled Al Jarallah, said in remarks published on Wednesday that he hopes Rouhani’s visit would lead to a dialogue between the Gulf states and Iran.

The elements needed for the dialogue, which were included in the emir’s letter, call for non-interference in the internal affairs of the Gulf states, respecting their sovereignty and establishing good neighbouring relations, Jarallah said in the comments published in Kuwait’s Al Qabas newspaper.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit held in Manama in December asked Kuwait to initiate contacts with Tehran to start a dialogue to improve ties.

Kuwait has maintained normal relations with Tehran despite taking part in the Saudi-led military campaign on Yemen’s Al Houthi rebels.

Iran has had no diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia since January 2016, when demonstrators stormed the kingdom’s missions in Tehran and Mashhad in protest at the execution of a Saudi Shiite cleric.

Ties were already strained between the two countries, which have taken opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

