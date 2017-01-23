Mobile
90% of Kuwait employees’ office time wasted

Performance affected as tasks that could be delegated to juniors, irrelevant meetings take up senior officials’ time

Gulf News
 

Manama: Up to 90 per cent of the time of senior officials at ministries and public agencies in Kuwait is wasted on tasks that can be easily delegated to junior employees, a study indicates.

“We have assessed how senior officials spend their eight hours daily in office and we have concluded that 90 per cent of their time is spent signing papers, talking with people whom they do not have to see and participating in meetings that have no relevance to their work,” said Fahad Al Rashed, Chairman of the Kuwaiti National Committee on Competitiveness.

The evaluation was carried out during a workshop that brought together senior officials from government ministries and agencies, Kuwaiti daily Al Rai reported on Monday.

“The findings explain the numerous problems linked to the performance of public agencies, especially since the time of the senior officials is wasted on matters that are not within the core of their mission activities,” he said. “This in turn reflects on the employees and consequently on Kuwait’s economic indicators relating to competitiveness.”

The real focus of senior officials should be on guidance, motivation and monitoring in order to achieve the optimal performance, and not on taking part in operational matters that keep them from exercising the tasks required from them, he added.

“Overseeing planning and follow-up to ensure the development of services provided to the public, and raising the efficiency of work in government agencies should top the list of priorities and tasks for senior officials. They should opt for a truly professional management that simplifies procedures, reduces bureaucracy style, and promotes development and innovation. This is not at all a difficult equation, but rather good management during the office hours that frees senior officials from the routine operational work that takes up their time,” Al Rashed said.

According to 2015 figures released by the Central Statistical Bureau, 363,016 people are employed in the public sector.

Kuwaitis (267,109) make up 73 per cent of the total number of employees.

The number of Kuwaiti women employed in the government sector was 148,918, much higher than Kuwaiti men who numbered 118,191.

Non-Kuwaitis employed in the public sector were 95,907, including 38,984 women and 56,923 men.

The data showed that 54,005 nationals from Arab countries, excluding the GCC countries were employed in Kuwait’s public sector.

The Ministry of Education has the highest number of staff with 102,851 employees (71,936 Kuwaitis and 30,915 non-Kuwaitis).

tags from this story

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

