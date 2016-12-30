Mobile
Gargash praises GCC unity amid existential threats

UAE minister points to the lack of US leadership in the region in yearend review on Twitter

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives
Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash
Gulf News
 

Manama: Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, posted several tweets on Friday, summarising the year’s highs and lows.

Despite the year of 2016 being one of particular bloodshed and heartache, Gargash welcomed progress made by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states — an alliance that comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The year was marked by the consolidation by the GCC countries of their regional status, role, stability, its development model and its action in an Arab world that is surrounded by existential crises,” he tweeted to his 306,000 followers.

“Yet, 2016 witnessed the return of international competition to our region amid the absence of the US leadership, the active presence of the Russians, and attempts by Iran and Turkey to play an increasing regional role.”

The year was also characterised by the continued decline of political Islam due to their terrorism links and subversive role in many issues, despite their bustling media discourse, he added.

He also expressed his optimism over developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“It was also the year of ambitious plans, especially the 2030 Vision in Saudi Arabia and in the UAE, guided by the conviction that the crises in the region must not disrupt the development process.”

In the UAE, the year was marked by concern about the surrounding crises and the participation in the search for Arab efforts to restore the balance, the guiding state and the collective Arab identity, he said.

“On the domestic front, the auspicious looking-forward progress of the UAE continued, guided by a positive leadership and comprehensive national cohesion, further reinforcing the success of the Arab political and development model,” Dr Gargash said.

“My message to the promising young UAE people, each in his occupation, from the fronts of dignity in Yemen to other sites in the service of the homeland, is: You are the future, and with every passing year, the banner is passed on to you.

“We have great hopes in our youth, in their capabilities and in their road maps drawn by our leaders (showing) the way. There is no substitute for sacrifice, knowledge and work. The UAE is (a) highly prized trust and an immensely beloved homeland and our trust in you is great.

“A message to the leaders of the UAE, (President) Shaikh Khalifa, Shaikh Mohammad (Bin Rashid) and Shaikh Mohammad (Bin Zayed), the true leaders with every sense of success: I pledge to you full loyalty, allegiance, love and pride.”

But for many others across the region, 2016 was a difficult year full of pain and death.

The most tragic of all, he said, was Syria, which is entering its sixth year of civil war which has killed over 400,000 people.

“It was a year marked by a constant loss of balance, Arab polarisation and regional interference which sparked sectarian tension and pressure on the Arab national state.”

Terrorist attacks on civilians continued relentlessly and have become a near daily occurrence, he added.

