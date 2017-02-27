Two policemen injured in Bahrain blast leave hospital

Manama: Two of the five policemen injured in a terror attack on a bus in southern Bahrain have left the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The conditions of the other three remain stable, the Ministry of Interior said in an update on the attack.

The blast hit the bus carrying police staff on Sunday evening on the Durrat highway, the longest in Bahrain.

“Five police personnel were injured when a homemade bomb was remotely detonated,” the ministry said.

“The security authorities concerned rushed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported to the operations room at 5:53pm to examine the crime scene and collect evidence, in order to identify the terrorist suspects to bring them to justice. The Public Prosecutor was also notified.”

The attack was widely condemned.

In the UAE, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said foreign-backed terrorism targeting Bahrain and its institutions would fail.

“As we always do, today we stand by Bahrain’s leadership and people in the face of terrorism, which seeks to undermine Bahrain’s security and stability as well as undermine public life,” Shaikh Abdullah said.

Shaikh Abdullah stressed that the security of the Arabian Gulf states was indivisible.

“Together, we will eliminate terrorism and evil,” he said.

Qatar also condemned the attack.

“The security and stability of Bahrain are an integral part of those of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” a statement issued by the foreign ministry said. “We support Bahrain in all the measures it takes to reinforce security and stability.”