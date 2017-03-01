Mobile
Tillerson speaks to Bahrain king on phone

US Secretary of State said he was looking forward to further joint work between US and Bahrain in various area

Gulf News
 

Manama: King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has received a telephone call from Rex W. Tillerson, US Secretary of State.

According to Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the Bahraini King underscored the depth of the close historical ties between Bahrain and the US and his keenness on developing them in all fields in the interest of the two countries and to achieve security and stability in the region.

King Hamad expressed his wishes for further development of the relations between the two countries.

The US Secretary of State said he was looking forward to further joint work between the United States and Bahrain in various areas, especially those related to security, stability and efforts to combat terrorism.

