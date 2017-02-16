Expats hold 17% of public sector jobs in Bahrain

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expats hold 17% of public sector jobs in Bahrain

Figures have steadily gone down in last five years: minister

 

Manama: Around 17 per cent of the employees in the public sector in Bahrain are foreigners, the parliament affairs minister has said.

“The numbers of foreigners being recruited in the civil service have been steadily decreasing, going down from 791 new employees in 2011 to 593 in 2015 and to 173 in 2016,” Ghanem Al Buainain said in his answer to a query by a lawmaker.

The cost for hiring non-Bahrainis in the departments of the public sector in 2016 was 223,000 Bahraini Dinars per month, the minister added.

The foreigners were hired after the authorities checked whether there were Bahrainis who had the profile and met the requirements to hold the positions.

“All the foreigners hired in the public service have short-term contracts since per the kingdom’s regulations, only Bahraini citizens could be recruited permanently,” Al Buainain said in his answer to the questions by MP Jalal Mahfoodh, posted by Bahraini daily Al Bilad on Thursday. 

“At the end of the contract, there is a full assessment to check whether the position could be given to a Bahraini who meets the requirements.”

Under Bahrain’s rules, no position is advertised abroad until it is announced in the local media or checked with the job database at the Civil Service Bureau.

Al Buainain insisted that the Bureau was working on the existence of competent Bahrainis who would replace the current department heads and employees in all the positions in the public sector to ensure a smooth continuity.

Amid concerns about unemployment among native communities and the presence of large numbers of foreigners, several lawmakers in Gulf countries are pushing for boosting employment opportunities towards the citizens and replacing expatriates.

However, officials have stressed that the mere fact of holding a university degree does not automatically qualify the citizen to replace a foreigner and that other requirements had to be met.

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

Bahrain spring festival to start on February 25
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her