Bahrain university launches talent discovery programme

Programme part of AGU’s initiative to empower citizens in information technology and telecommunications

This initiative is part of AGU's plan to provide innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to troubleshoot obstacles and challenges facing the GCC states, including the field of training, AGU President Khalid Bin Abdul Rahman Al Ohali said.
Manama: The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) in Bahrain has launched a new online talent discovery programme in cooperation with the Arab Educational Training Centre for Gulf Countries.

This initiative is part of AGU’s plan to provide innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to troubleshoot obstacles and challenges facing the GCC states, including the field of training, AGU President Khalid Bin Abdul Rahman Al Ohali said.

“AGU has been striving towards meeting the ever growing demands of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for over 36 years, to empower their citizens in information technology and telecommunications in the field of education and training,” he said.

“AGU’s efforts are boosted by the expertise and the qualitative programmes it possesses and which aim at promoting the abilities and capabilities of the GCC states.”

The GCC, established in 1981, comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

