Bahrain uncovers 54-member terror cell

Busted cell with international links implicated in six attacks

Image Credit: BNA
Some of the guns and ammunition seized by the police.
Gulf News
 

Manama: A 54-member terror cell with leaders abroad and members in Bahrain has been busted, the head of Terror Crime Prosecution said on Saturday.

The group includes 12 members in Iran and Iraq, another one in Germany and 41, including the 10 convicts who had escaped from prison in January, in Bahrain, Advocate General Ahmad Al Hammadi said.

He added in a statement that 25 members of the cell who had carried out acts of terror had been arrested.

“The Public Prosecution had received a report from the General Director of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science on the search and investigation efforts regarding the escape of 10 convicts from the Reform and Rehabilitation Centre in Jaw on January 1, 2017 and which resulted in the death of a policeman from the prison guards force,” Al Hammadi told Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

“The investigations revealed that the movements of the terrorists to other countries were coordinated by one of the cell leaders based in Germany. He made the arrangements for several members to go to Iran and Iraq to receive training in the use of explosives and firearms at the Revolutionary Guard camps ahead of carrying out their terrorist crimes in Bahrain.”

The leaders and members of the group had drawn up plans for terror crimes in order to disrupt public order, endanger safety, put the country’s security at risk, undermine national unity and obstruct public authorities from carrying out their work, Al Hammadi added.

He said that the cell members were implicated in six acts of terror in the last three months, mainly the attack on the Reform and Rehabilitation Centre in Jaw in southern Bahrain on January 1 that enabled 10 inmates to escape and caused the death of a police officer.

Al Hammadi also cited the killing of a police officer in Bilad Al Qadeem in the suburbs of the capital Manama on January 28 and the exchange of fire during an attempt to flee Bahrain via the sea that resulted in the death of three men on the wanted list.

The advocate general said that seven guns, four Kalashnikovs, 292 bullets, 19 explosive devices, 11 ammunition cartridge holders, 96 detonators and one drone as well as cars and boats used in acts of terror and smuggling were seized.

Some of the members received training on the use of weapons and explosives in Revolutionary Guards in Iraq and Iran, he added.

Cell leaders in Iraq, Iran and Germany provided plans, weapons an funds to carry out the acts of terror in Bahrain, Al Hammadi said.

