Bahrain stresses relentless fight against terrorism
Manama: Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa has said that security forces operations against terrorists will continue until the incubators for terrorism are destroyed and the phenomenon is eliminated.
The interior ministry on Thursday said it foiled an attempt to smuggle the fugitives who had escaped from the Jaw prison in the south of the country on January 1.
Prince Khalifa hailed the security agencies for re-arresting the fugitives, saying that the success of any security operation would send a strong message to terrorists that the government was mobilising all its resources to protect the community from their evil acts and designs.”
Prince Khalifa, who received Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) Shaikh Talal Bin Mohammad Al Khalifa, said that the security agencies had all the prerogatives, within the confines of the law, to deal with terrorism.