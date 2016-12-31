Mobile
Bahrain’s prime minister leaves hospital

Prince Khalifa thanks ‘beloved nationals for noble sentiments’

Image Credit: Supplied
Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa returned home from hospital yesterday following successful check-ups, his court said.
Gulf News
 

Manama: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa on Saturday left hospital following successful check-ups, his court said.

Prince Khalifa who was admitted to undergo the tests earlier in December, expressed gratitude and thanks to King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman Bin Eisa Al Khalifa for their care and concern throughout the checkups, the office said in a statement posted by Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

“His Royal Highness the Prime Minister has offered his sincere thanks, love and gratitude to the generous people of Bahrain for their good and noble feelings towards him, which they expressed in various forms and in various traditional ways and on social media,” the court said.

“Such expressions and sentiments will never be forgotten and will always remain treasured in our conscience because they reflect the love of the people and will motivate us to continue, with the grace of God, serving our beloved nation.”

Prince Khalifa also expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to “all those who enquired about his health, particularly all the state leaders, government heads and senior officials from several sisterly and friendly courts, the court added.

