Bahrain parliament approves military trials for civilians
Dubai: Bahrain on Sunday approved a constitutional change allowing military courts to try civilians.
Bahraini leaders say the move is necessary to fight terrorism as the persistent low-level unrest that followed the 2011 demonstrations has escalated recently.
Bahrain’s 40-member Consultative Council, voted for the measure on Sunday.
Their approval came less than two weeks after the 40-seat Council of Representatives, the parliament’s elected lower house, passed it.
The bill revises a portion of Bahrain’s constitution by removing limitations on who military courts can try.
Bahrain has been hit by a series of attacks, including a January prison break.
Shiite terrorists groups have claimed some of the assaults. Bahrain on Saturday accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of training and arming some militants.
In January, Bahrain executed three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police.