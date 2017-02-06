Mobile
Bahrain opposition loses appeal against dissolution

Court denies appeal against the dissolution over charges of inciting violence, encouraging demonstrations and harbouring terrorism

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Bahrain’s top court rejected on Monday an appeal by the country’s main opposition group Al Wefaq against its dissolution over terrorism-related charges, a judicial source said.

The court of cassation “denied the appeal against the dissolution of Al Wefaq and the seizure of its assets,” the source said.

The decision comes three months after the Gulf kingdom’s largest Shiite formation appealed a court order to dissolve it over charges of inciting violence, encouraging demonstrations and harbouring terrorism.

The court ruling drew criticism from the United Nations.

Al Wefaq leader Saeikh Ali Salman has been behind bars since 2014 after being convicted of inciting hatred.

Al Wefaq was the largest group in parliament before its lawmakers resigned en masse in protest at the quelling of demonstrations in 2011 calling for an elected government.

The Shiite group has called for Bahrain to become a constitutional monarchy.

