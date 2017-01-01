Mobile
Bahrain jailbreak sparks manhunt

Security officer killed as he resisted escape attempt

 

Manama: Bahrain on Sunday launched a massive manhunt to recapture inmates who escaped from the country’s main prison and killed a policeman.

The Ministry of Interior posted on its Twitter account that there was an act of terrorism and an armed attack on the reform and rehabilitation centre in Jau, in the southern part of Bahrain.

“Jail break attempt at Jau prison; policeman Abdul Salam Saif died attempting to prevent some convicts' escape,” the ministry tweeted.

“Several convicted terrorists escaped Jau prison; security and legal proceedings have been taken.”

The ministry added that its “security agencies have intensified their search operations to arrest the terrorist elements who were involved as well as the terrorist convicts who escaped.”

Several checkpoints were set up across the kingdom in the attempt to re-arrest the fugitives.

Bahrain
Twitter
Bahrain
Twitter
