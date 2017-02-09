Mobile
Bahrain foils attempt to smuggle fugitives to Iran

Interior Ministry says fugitives escaped from prison on January 1 and were heading to Iran by sea

Gulf News
 

Manama: Bahrain’s security forces have foiled an attempt to smuggle by sea to Iran the fugitives who escaped from the Jaw prison in Manama on January 1.

The Media Centre of the Ministry of Interior said in a tweet that security forces foiled the attempt during a joint operation carried out at dawn on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the boat carrying the fugitives was heading to Iran, the centre said in another tweet.

In a third tweet, it said that further details would be announced later.

Security forces launched a massive nationwide manhunt after 10 convicts escaped from Bahrain’s main prison after a terrorist attack.

One policeman was killed and another injured as the terrorists escaped from the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre in Jaw, the interior ministry said.

An investigation ordered by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa into the incident led to the suspension of three senior officers.

The probe also led to the identification and arrest of people suspected of aiding those who carried out the terrorist attack on the prison, including the driver of the vehicle in which the inmates escaped.

The four suspects identified by the minister were aged between 22 and 28.

The minister while talking to the parliament Speaker and lawmakers termed the incident a terrorist attack on the security forces. “A number of officials and staff of the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre were referred to the public prosecution of the interior ministry courts,” the minister said.

He added that the prison was equipped with 600 CCTV cameras and alarm systems. He said the guards had enough weapons and clear instructions to deal with such situations.

Shaikh Rashid said that the attack on the prison was carried out due to negligence of some staff members of the Reformation and Rehabilitation Directorate.”

“The guards were well equipped to deal with the situation but they did not respond to the situation according to their capabilities,” he said.

“Those who failed to rise to the occasion will be held accountable. This accountability will not undermine the work of those who previously foiled 14 escape attempts,” the minister said

Abdul Salam Saif, the policeman who was killed during the terrorist attack, was shot dead before he had taken charge of his shift. the minister said.

“The terrorists used a drone for filming the incident and escaped through a gate that was left open for a cleaning vehicle to enter the prison,” the minister told the lawmakers.

In June last year, the interior ministry foiled an attempt to smuggle eight fugitives convicted in terrorism cases to Iran.

