Bahrain executes three for killing police officers

Tariq Al Shehi

Manama: Bahrain on Sunday morning executed three people after they were found guilty of killing three officers, including UAE army officer First Lieutenant Tariq Al Shehi.

The head of terrorist crime prosecution Ahmad Al Hammadi said that the executions were carried out in the morning by a firing squad and in the presence of a judge, representatives from the public prosecution, the prison warden, a doctor and a preacher as stipulated by the law.

Al Hammadi said that executions took place after the legally prescribed procedures were taken, the verdict of the Court of Cassation became final and enforceable, and the Attorney General called for its implementation accordingly.

On Monday, the Cassation Court upheld the death sentence for three people found guilty of killing Al Shehi and policemen Mohammad Raslan and Ammar Abdu Ali Mohammad.

The killing occurred on March 3, 2014 in the village of Daih in the suburbs of the capital Manama.

According to case documents, the defendants planted remote detonating IEDs on the highway and lured policemen to the scene after staging riots and carrying out acts of vandalism. The detonation killed three men and injured 13.

Eight terror suspects, including five in custody, were referred to the Criminal Court on charges of setting up a terror group to undermine the provisions of the Constitution and to stall official institutions, and of carrying out terror blasts to achieve their objectives.

The main defendants recruited the other suspects, made and detonated explosive devices and targeted the public security men in order to weaken the state, disturb public peace and topple the regime.

Six suspects were charged with joining the terror group and conspiring with another suspect to carry out terrorist activities, the documents said.

The High Criminal Court deliberated the case and sentenced three suspects to death and the remaining suspects to life in jail. Some suspects had their citizenships revoked.

The verdict was upheld by the Court of Appeals, and the case was referred to the Court of Cassation in compliance with the provisions of the Bahraini law that considers a death sentence automatically subject to referral to the country’s highest court.

The Court of Cassation cancelled the sentence and referred the case back to the Court of Appeal to consider it anew.

However, the Court of Appeals upheld the same sentence “based on the incontestable material and verbal evidence” and referred it to the Court of Cassation which kept the sentences.