Bahrain adjourns trial of opposition leader
Dubai: A Manama court on Thursday adjourned the trial of Bahraini opposition leader Nabil Rajab for a fourth time and rejected calls for his release, judicial sources said.
The sources said defence lawyers argued for the release of Rajab, who attended the hearing, saying he was innocent of charges of having “insulted” Bahraini and Saudi authorities.
The court turned down the request and adjourned the trial until December 28, the fourth such delay, saying it was awaiting an experts’ report on “who is running Nabil Rajab’s Twitter account” while he remains behind bars.
Rajab was arrested on June 13 for “spreading false news and rumours during a time of war”.
If he is found guilty, he could face 15 years in prison.