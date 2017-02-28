Mobile
Artist interlaces Bahrain folklore with Japanese manga

Leena’s Dubai solo exhibition to display homogenous fusion

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Manama: A Bahraini artist, who has chosen Dubai as the venue for its first solo exhibition which will take place March 13 to April 6, hopes to highlight the perspective of the Gulf on the Japanese manga.

“It will be a unique fusion of the Bahraini folklore with the Japanese manga as I will combine the Bahraini folklore and the art of Japanese manga in a unique homogenous mixture,” Leena Al Ayoobi said. “Brainchild, my exhibition, will feature the originality of the past, the charm of the present and the hope of future. The fusion will bring together the civilisations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Land of the Rising Sun.”

Leena said that her exhibition of 30 paintings at the Citizen E Gallery in the Design District will be in a way looking at the Japanese magna through a Bahraini prism.

“I have been drawing since an early age, mainly female characters from children’s translated TV shows, the Hayao Miyazaki shows in particular,” Leena said.

The artist has been displaying her artwork since 2014 and in the following year, she was among the 35 Bahraini artists who showcased their artistic creations at the fourth edition of the Bahraini Female Artists Annual Exhibition, an ambitious project launched by Bahraini artist Nadine Al Shaikh.

“It was a highly significant moment for me and I was truly elated to see people show interest in my work. It was superb for my self-gratification but also for my status as a Bahraini artist who could showcase the exceptionally rich culture of Bahrain to the world and reach out the largest number of people.”

She perceived the success as “a wonderful motivation to expand further in exploring art.”

“I have many plans for this year and well beyond and I look forward to living through vibrant and successful times,” she said.

Bahrain
Dubai
