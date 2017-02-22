Mobile
20 terror suspects arrested in Bahrain

Charges include assisting with jailbreak, sheltering fugitives, making bombs

Gulf News
 

Manama: Bahrain’s security authorities said they had arrested 20 people, including four women, in terror-related cases.

The Ministry of Interior said that the arrests were made as it continued its “proactive operations” following the foiling of an attempt by fugitives wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee Bahrain by sea to Iran at dawn on February 9.

The ministry late on Tuesday said that four women were among those who were arrested and were charged with aiding and abetting fugitives.

One of the individuals who were arrested admitted to killing First-Lt Hisham Al Hamadi, an off-duty officer shot dead in Bilad Al Qadeem, in the suburbs of the capital Manama, on January 29, while two others were involved in setting up secret bomb-making warehouses, the ministry said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that eight of those arrested had received military training on the use of weapons and explosives in Iran and Iraq.”

The ministry gave the names of the nine suspects, including the four women, involved in executing the jailbreak and sheltering fugitives:

It also named five suspects, aged between 22 and 46, who were involved in various acts of terrorism.

The other five suspects, aged between 20 and 36, were wanted on charges of killing Officer Al Hamadi, or setting up a secret warehouse of explosives, providing satellite phones to assist the escape of fugitives or receiving military training in Iran.

The ministry said that the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science referred the suspects to the Public Prosecution.

