Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Arab Parliament rejects Iran’s hostile statements

Speaker calls on international community to do more to reign in Iran as statements threaten security of Arab world

Gulf News
 

Manama: Arab Parliament Speaker Mishaal Bin Faham Al Sulami has condemned the “antagonistic and irresponsible” statements issued by some Iranian officials targeting the sovereignty and security of Bahrain and Yemen.

Al Sulami said that Iran should cease its policy of interfering in the domestic affairs of the two countries and of attempting to undermine their security and stability.

Iran should also commit itself to respecting the principle of good neighbourliness with Arab countries, complying with the international laws, ending its incitement to sectarianism and its support to terrorist groups and rebel armed militias carrying out acts of terror in both countries, the Speaker said, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Al Sulami added that the international community should condemn and reject Iran’s hostile statements that threaten the security and safety of the Arab region and, consequently, global security and stability, considering its vital importance to the world.

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s second-in-command, in reports carried by Iranian media, threatened to launch further “wars of conquest” in countries of the region.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has earlier rejected the Iranian statements against the Gulf alliance and other countries in the region, saying they were violations of diplomatic norms and the United Nations principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

“The Iranian accusations and abuses reflect the character of the negative political positions pursued by Iran, and Tehran’s interfere in the internal affairs of the GCC and regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Yemen,” Abdul Lateef Al Zayani, the GCC Secretary-General, said.

“The threats by some Iranian officials against the GCC countries and the countries in the region indicate Iran’s hostile attitudes, and its intentions to continue to interfere in the affairs of countries in the region and to provoke the world powers, putting the security and stability of the region at risk.”

The GCC, established in 1981, comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Arab Parliament’s denunciation of Iranian attitudes was the second its Speaker made in 10 days.

On December 8, the Speaker rejected the Iranian foreign ministry’s statement on the three UAE islands occupied by Iran.

“Remarks by the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman demonstrate how Iran’s rulers lack knowledge of international laws and also underscore how the Iranian regime has gone too far in its aggression against its neighbouring countries,” the Speaker said in response to the Iranian statement regarding the three UAE islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Mousa.

“While the Arab Parliament expresses support for the 37th GCC Summit resolutions, it emphasises that Iran should respect the principle of good neighbourliness and stop issuing such shameful statements.”

The international community should increase pressure on Iran to respond to the UAE’s initiative in settling the issue either through direct bilateral negotiations or turn to the International Court of Justice, the Speaker said.

More from Gulf

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulf

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

World's top news on video
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party