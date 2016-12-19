Arab Parliament rejects Iran’s hostile statements

Manama: Arab Parliament Speaker Mishaal Bin Faham Al Sulami has condemned the “antagonistic and irresponsible” statements issued by some Iranian officials targeting the sovereignty and security of Bahrain and Yemen.

Al Sulami said that Iran should cease its policy of interfering in the domestic affairs of the two countries and of attempting to undermine their security and stability.

Iran should also commit itself to respecting the principle of good neighbourliness with Arab countries, complying with the international laws, ending its incitement to sectarianism and its support to terrorist groups and rebel armed militias carrying out acts of terror in both countries, the Speaker said, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Al Sulami added that the international community should condemn and reject Iran’s hostile statements that threaten the security and safety of the Arab region and, consequently, global security and stability, considering its vital importance to the world.

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s second-in-command, in reports carried by Iranian media, threatened to launch further “wars of conquest” in countries of the region.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has earlier rejected the Iranian statements against the Gulf alliance and other countries in the region, saying they were violations of diplomatic norms and the United Nations principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

“The Iranian accusations and abuses reflect the character of the negative political positions pursued by Iran, and Tehran’s interfere in the internal affairs of the GCC and regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Yemen,” Abdul Lateef Al Zayani, the GCC Secretary-General, said.

“The threats by some Iranian officials against the GCC countries and the countries in the region indicate Iran’s hostile attitudes, and its intentions to continue to interfere in the affairs of countries in the region and to provoke the world powers, putting the security and stability of the region at risk.”

The GCC, established in 1981, comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Arab Parliament’s denunciation of Iranian attitudes was the second its Speaker made in 10 days.

On December 8, the Speaker rejected the Iranian foreign ministry’s statement on the three UAE islands occupied by Iran.

“Remarks by the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman demonstrate how Iran’s rulers lack knowledge of international laws and also underscore how the Iranian regime has gone too far in its aggression against its neighbouring countries,” the Speaker said in response to the Iranian statement regarding the three UAE islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Mousa.

“While the Arab Parliament expresses support for the 37th GCC Summit resolutions, it emphasises that Iran should respect the principle of good neighbourliness and stop issuing such shameful statements.”

The international community should increase pressure on Iran to respond to the UAE’s initiative in settling the issue either through direct bilateral negotiations or turn to the International Court of Justice, the Speaker said.