Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How robot-ready are UAE hospitals?

As hospitals globally introduce robots, exoskeletons and more into the mix, GN Focus looks at how the nation's health centres are playing catch-up

  • A patient uses Rex to move around at Amana Healthcare in Abu DhabiImage Credit: Amana Healthcare
  • Dr Amani Al JassmiImage Credit: Supplied
  • Dr Lulu HamdanImage Credit: Supplied
  • Dr Suhail M KazimImage Credit: Supplied
GN Focus
 

Telemedicine

Amani Al Jassmi, Director of Information Technology, Dubai Health Authority

“Telehealth is a boon, especially in emergency cases where time is critical when saving a patient’s life,” says Amani Al Jassmi, Director of Information Technology at Dubai Health Authority. “It provides immediate access to consultation with specialists. In fact, through the robot, doctors can consult with two or more specialists in different health facilities at the same time.

“As part of a pilot project, a robot has been placed in Hatta Hospital’s emergency department and is linked to Rashid Hospital’s Trauma Centre. Multiple specialists from the Trauma Centre can provide immediate consultations for a patient in Hatta Hospital. Thus, the RoboDoc reduces transfer of patients to Rashid Hospital’s Trauma Centre, while enhancing the function of DHA’s emergency departments and ICUs.

“In the future, for example, doctors from Hatta Hospital will be able to consult with a neurologist from Rashid Hospital and a cardiologist from Dubai Hospital at the same time. Through this technology we are cutting down on time-lapses, providing the patient with immediate access to specialised healthcare, improving medical efficiency and improving the happiness index of our customers.”

Patient care

Lulu Hamdan, Healthcare Technology Specialist, Amana Healthcare

“At Amana Healthcare, we use robotics to complement the three-to-five-hour daily, customised physiotherapy programmes for our patients. We utilise the Rex Bionics device, a self-supporting and self-balancing exoskeleton that allows people with severe mobility impairments, for example, people in a wheelchair after a spinal injury, to walk independently.

“The device can help people with a wide range of neurological conditions including stroke, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and other neurological disorders. Aside from the health benefits of improving their blood circulation, heart, digestive system and lungs, it’s proven to help improve  one’s mood and sleep.

“We also use artificial intelligence in the form of an eye-tracking device, Eye-gaze, which allows users to communicate and interact with the world by using algorithms to calculate the patient’s eye-controlled systems. 

“The device uses sensors to track eye movement, which is a form of rehabilitation exercise while simultaneously having the users look at control keys or cells displayed on the screen to generate speech either by typing a message or selecting pre-programmed phrases. 

“Eye-gaze can transform a person — simply because it encourages the individual to have a voice, express opinions and preferences, and communicate on a global level if they desired. For patients suffering from locked-in syndrome, a condition where the body and most of the facial muscles are paralysed, but the brain remains intact allowing ability for certain eye movements, Eye-gaze is a solution for connecting with the outside world.”

The future

Dr Suhail M. Kazim, Consultant General Surgeon, and Medical Director, Medcare

“We currently do not use robotics and artificial intelligence at Medcare, though they are definitely in the pipeline.

“Emerging trends in the fields of urology and orthopaedic treatment emphasize patient-specific solutions using technology to improve accuracy and decrease human errors to help patients get well soon. 

“The next evolution in urology and orthopaedics involves robotics, computer-assisted surgeries, navigation devices and software for selection of the right implants. Innovative concepts and surgical techniques provide quicker recovery times.”

More from Health

filed under

GulfNewsGN FocusSpecial ReportsHealth
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Trump travel ban 'lawful': US government

Trump travel ban 'lawful': US government

Woman hotel worker stabbed to death

Woman hotel worker stabbed to death

Dubai gold prices hit record high

Dubai gold prices hit record high

Storm havoc: Dubai’s master clean-up

Storm havoc: Dubai’s master clean-up

Filipina wakes up from coma, ready to go home

Filipina wakes up from coma, ready to go home

Strong earthquake hits north India

Strong earthquake hits north India

19 dead in quad, three-wheel bike accidents

19 dead in quad, three-wheel bike accidents

Man tries to set Kaaba on fire

Man tries to set Kaaba on fire