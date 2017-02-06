Islamic finance: A funding alternative

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Islamic finance: A funding alternative

Islamic finance offers a solution to homeowners who require a mode of financing that does not violate Sharia principles

Image Credit: Alamy
GN Focus
 

Young couple Jawad and Amal are planning to purchase a home in Dubai this year. Being devout Muslims, they wish to finance their property in accordance with the principles of their faith. Having taken conventional mortgage offers from banks on board, they wonder if it is possible to finance the new home while following the principles of Islam, which forbids them from giving or receiving riba, or interest, during a transaction. Islamic home finance endeavours to tap clients such as Jawad and Amal. 

Islamic home finance offers some distinctive advantages over conventional home financing solutions — thanks to its strong asset-based structure — which especially holds true this year with interest rates in the US and dollar-pegged economies set to rise.

The Head of Islamic Banking at United Arab Bank, Essam Ahmed Ba-Otob explains how Islamic home financing compares to conventional financing options.

“With conventional home mortgages, the home loan is linked to a tangible asset, in which case such loans are perfectly matching with Islamic home finance facilities such as ijarah [lease],” he says. “Islamic documentation clearly indicates the roles, responsibilities and ownership of each party involved in the financed property during the finance period.”

Islamic home financing mainly uses leasing structures or lease and purchase agreements under clearly set conditions.

In many cases, Islamic home finance is based on ijarah and involves the sale of usufruct of an asset, but not the asset itself. Homebuyers enter into a contract that allows them to use a property for recurring payments to the lessor. For ready properties it is a normal lease that ends in transfer of ownership, and for off-plan properties it is a forward lease that also ends in ownership transfer when the underlying amount is repaid. The concept makes Islamic home finance popular.

“Statistics show that around 48 per cent of home loans in the UAE are now financed under the Islamic concept of ijarah,” says Ba-Otob.

Islamic home finance can also be particularly beneficial for those who bought off-plan property and were faced with construction delays, since the profit rates they pay after years of delay are still the ones agreed upon while signing the contract. But the most significant difference to conventional home financing is that the financing contract is not a loan contract, but an equity partnership contract related to a tangible asset, the home. 

“This is the reason these types of home purchases work so well with Islamic financing,” says Ashar Nazim, Partner at Bahrain-based Global Islamic Banking Centre of consultancy EY.

Islamic home finance is also a structure that promotes profit and risk sharing as an Islamic finance principle, he adds, making it ideal for Muslims and, increasingly, non-Muslims to fulfil their dream of home ownership without being exposed to a volatile market environment.

More from Home Finance

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Arab Bank
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Bank

filed under

GulfNewsGN FocusPersonal FinanceHome Finance

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Bank
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

PIA plane lands due to unruly passenger

PIA plane lands due to unruly passenger

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Melania: White House could mean millions

Melania: White House could mean millions

300kg man rescued via firetruck ladder

300kg man rescued via firetruck ladder

Live roach removed from woman’s skull

Live roach removed from woman’s skull

Lightning rod, not crane crashed on hotel tower

Lightning rod, not crane crashed on hotel tower

Man crushed between two cranes in Dubai

Man crushed between two cranes in Dubai

Dubai gold prices hit record high

Dubai gold prices hit record high