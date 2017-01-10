Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gut feeling

Meet the mesentery, and Irish scientists say the gut membrane should be the body’s newest organ

Image Credit: Supplied
J. Calvin Coffey, a study author and surgeon at the University of Limerick, Ireland, says his teamhas enough evidence to ‘justify designation of the mesentery as an organ’.
Gulf News
 

Dublin: In 1885, the English surgeon Frederick Treves gave a series of talks at the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Treves’ most famous moment in abdominal history — treating Edward VII, a few days before the king’s coronation, by draining an abscess in the royal appendix — would come decades later.

But even by the late 19th century Treves was known among his peers as an expert of the guts. He spoke at length to his fellow doctors about the digestive tract, having examined it in a hundred or so cadavers.

The medical field was receptive to his findings. It remained so. As recently as 2008, textbooks like the 40th edition of “Gray’s Anatomy” echoed descriptions that Treves presented in his lectures. But Treves’ research contained an error that persisted for more than a century, wrote a pair of scientists in the Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology journal, published in November but spotted recently by the Independent: Treves neglected to give the mesentery, a double sheet of connective tissue that curls through the abdomen, the importance it deserved.

Treves declared that the mesentery existed only sporadically, in disjointed ribbons, dispersed among the intestines. That was not so, the researchers wrote in the new report. “The anatomic description that had been laid down over 100 years of anatomy was incorrect. This organ is far from fragmented and complex,” said J. Calvin Coffey, a study author and surgeon at the University of Limerick, Ireland, in a statement. “It is simply one continuous structure.”

The mesentery, argued the scientists from University of Limerick, Ireland, was not separate sections of connective wrap. As a single entity, it could be classified as an organ. (By most counts, tissues of the human body are lumped into 78 organs. The mesentery, then, would be number 79.) “We are now saying we have an organ in the body which hasn’t been acknowledged as such to date,” Coffey said.

Next to the thumping heart and the brain’s enigmatic mass, the mesentery may seem a humble thing. It is a fatty membrane that holds the intestines in place. Though the classification as an organ is new, the mesentery itself is not a contemporary discovery; what appears to be the mesentery can be seen in a drawing by Leonardo da Vinci.

The metaphors the mesentery inspires are a far cry from stomach butterflies or broken hearts. If you were to imagine the guts as dress fabric, as 19th century physician Worthington Hooker did in his book “Human Physiology,” the mesentery would be a ruffle encircling the “puffed edging” of the intestines.

Without the mesentery, though, bound on one end to the backbone, the intestines would slop around in the belly. Coffey and his colleagues confirmed the mesentery was continuous, stretching from the rectum to the small intestine at the base of the stomach, in a series of studies in 2012 and 2014. After revealing its structure, the scientists argued they had enough evidence to “justify designation of the mesentery as an organ.” Coffey went as far as to argue life without the mesentery is impossible — “without it you can’t live,” he said to Discover Magazine.

If there existed a scientific organisation charged with naming the organs, it was unclear even to surgeons like Coffey. (“I actually don’t know who the final arbiter of that is,” he told Discover; Coffey was unable to respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Wednesday.) But, typically, anatomists classify organs not only by their continuity but also by a common function. The complete function of the mesentery remains a mystery.

“Many, but not all, organs have a distinct functional unit,” the researchers wrote in the Lancet report. “The functional unit of the mesentery is unknown, and whether a distinctive cell type is primarily responsible for its functionality should be investigated.”

Nor do the researchers know if doctors should view the body part as belonging to the intestinal system, they wrote, or if it would be better classified as part of the vascular system, the endocrine system or another system altogether. Perhaps it does not fit neatly into one. Evidence suggests the mesentery is more than a connector, too; the mesentery may regulate the migration of white blood cells throughout the intestines, the scientists wrote.

Coffey hoped that shining a light on a body part not normally so exposed could widen the field of mesenteric science, offering a new target in the fight against gut diseases like Crohn’s. In places, it appears a change, however small, has already begun: The mesentery, noted the study authors, was described as continuous in the 41st and most recent edition of “Gray’s Anatomy.”

More from Science

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsCultureScience

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Science

Voice of ancient humans heard in baboon calls

Culture Gallery

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats