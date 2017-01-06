Mobile
‘No email after 6pm’: your advice on how to reduce workplace stress

Get outside, switch off your phone and set boundaries

Gulf News
 

London: Never being able to switch off from technology used to cause me stress at work. People assume that, because you have a work iPhone and colleagues all over the world, you’re happy to respond to any minor request at the most ungodly of hours.

My advice for de-stressing is to get outside, switch off your phone and set boundaries. Don’t start your day by looking straight at your phone.

Make a concerted effort not to respond to non-urgent queries outside of office hours. Take a lunch break and do something other than work or surf the internet.

Learning to breathe properly is a small change that has remarkable effects in helping to cope with stressful periods. Also, realise that working extremely hard and not taking care of your health is neither sensible nor advisable.

Lindsay Orridge, former director of public relations

Playing in a brass band helps me relax. I work in theatre, and there are always creatives with big personalities which can clash. Sometimes you are caught in the crossfire.

As someone living with an anxiety disorder, I feel it is important to practise self care, even when I feel fine, to be ready for the unexpected stresses of life.

Guided relaxation audios are brilliant when commuting or trying to sleep, especially those with muscular relaxation techniques.

I try to keep eating well during hectic periods. A cup of tea can be a respite, but I try to avoid over-caffeinating.

As a freelance worker, I currently have no access to sick pay. So I have to choose contracts wisely so that I don’t end up underpaid and overworked.

Emma, theatre technician

I have a strict rule: no email after 6pm. Working in academia, the most stressful aspects of my job include: unnecessary bureaucracy; very tight deadlines and not getting enough thinking and research time.

There is also an expectation that you are always and immediately available by email, which is so disruptive for coherent thought.

Laura, senior marketing executive

The main causes of stress in my role are: government goalposts shifting; a high workload; centralised micromanagement of the assessment system and the pressure it brings on to my staff; managing absent staff and an overwhelming number of daily emails.

Listening to music and playing in a brass band help me relax. Once the baton is lifted everything else disappears out of necessity. I am not in charge — the conductor is, which is bliss.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

