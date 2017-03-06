Trump uncertainty slowing US travel bookings - report

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump uncertainty slowing US travel bookings - report

Travel from the United States to and from the Middle East has been especially hard hit

Gulf News
 

BERLIN: Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.

ForwardKeys, which analyses 16 million flight reservations a day from major global reservation systems, also said that travel from the United States to and from the Middle East has been especially hard hit after President Donald Trump’s move to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“Uncertainty reigns and the presidential rhetoric appears to be deterring visitors to the US,” ForwardKeys founder Olivier Jager said in a statement.

US travel demand is set to be a topic at the world’s largest travel fair, the ITB, in Berlin this week.

After the travel ban was imposed in January, international travel to the US dropped by 6.5 per cent in the following eight days, ForwardKeys data showed last month.

In its latest update on Monday, ForwardKeys said bookings to the United States recovered after the courts halted the ban, but dropped again in the nine days after plans for a new ban were announced on Feb. 17.

Overall, bookings for travel to the United States over the next three months are 0.4 per cent down on last year, whereas they had been 3.4 per cent ahead the day before the travel restrictions were imposed.

The study also showed that accumulated US bookings to the Middle East were up by 12 per cent on last year in the three weeks before the ban. However, in the four weeks following the ban they were down 27 per cent.

Emirates and Qatar Airways, two of the Middle East’s biggest airlines, declined to comment when asked about demand on US

routes.

According to travel search site Kayak, searches from Europe for flights to the US are down by 12 per cent since the elections. However, Germans, some of the world’s biggest spenders on travel, have not been deterred, with searches up 10 per cent in that period, Kayak said in data provided to Reuters.

— Reuters

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Tourism

Hilton EMEA portfolio crosses 100,000 rooms

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash