Tourism shows signs of recovery in Egypt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tourism shows signs of recovery in Egypt

Visitors from China, Japan and Ukraine account for a large part of the growth

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Tourists are slowly returning to Egypt, easing pressure on a key sector battered by years of turmoil and the 2015 bombing of a plane carrying Russian holidaymakers.

“There is an increase in the number of tourists. This situation was much better in January than in previous years,” tourism ministry spokeswoman Omaima Al Hussaini said.

Visitors from China, Japan and Ukraine account for a large part of the growth.

China’s top public travel agency, China International Travel Service, reported a 58 per cent increase in tourists flying to Egypt compared with 2015.

“There are more bookings between October 2016 and January 2017 than last year,” said Egyptian Federation of Tourism chief Karim Mohsen.

“There is an improvement, especially in cultural tourism in Cairo, Luxor and Aswan,” key historical sites, he said.

The uptick is a sign of hope for a country also reeling from the shock of an economic reform programme that has triggered massive inflation.

Once a key foreign currency earner, the tourism sector crashed in 2011 after a popular uprising overthrew veteran strongman Hosni Mubarak, ushering in years of sporadic unrest.

Recoveries in the sector since then have been set back by new crises.

In June 2015, a massacre of tourists at a Luxor temple was narrowly averted when assailants armed with assault rifles and explosives bungled the attack and were intercepted by police.

But in October that year, Daesh, which is waging an insurgency in the eastern Sinai Peninsula, struck again. They bombed a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers home from the popular Red Sea resort of Sharm Al Shaikh.

All 224 people on board were killed.

Russia suspended flights to Egypt and Britain cut air links with Sharm Al Shaikh.

Visitor numbers plunged from 9.3 million in 2015 to 5.3 million the following year, Al Hussaini said.

Recovery hinges on Russia, UK

But industry officials have cautiously welcomed what they say is a noticeable improvement since October.

In December 2016, 551,600 tourists visited Egypt compared with 440,000 the year before, according to the government’s statistics agency.

“Activity has picked up a bit in the winter of 2016-2017,” said Tamer Al Shaer, vice president of the Blue Sky travel agency.

He said that included a 30 per cent increase in Ukrainian tourists and a 60 per cent increase in visitors from China, with daily flights to Aswan, a southern city rich in ancient sites.

Japan’s HIS travel agency said the number of tourists heading to Egypt “multiplied by four to five times” last year.

Since charter flights from Japan to Egypt resumed in April 2016, they have been on average 80 per cent full, said a spokesman for the Japan Association of Travel agents.

Egypt hosted a record 14.7 million foreign tourists in 2010, a year before Mubarak’s overthrow and the ensuing economic nosedive.

Restoring even two thirds of that number is a key government goal, but it hinges on Russia and Britain resuming flights, Al Hussaini said.

“There are ongoing negotiations ... we hope the issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” she said.

More than 60 per cent of tourists arriving in Sharm Al Shaikh by plane used to come from Britain or Russia.

“So long as the Russians do not come back, there will be paralysis,” the tourism federation’s Mohsen said. “Russians and Britons are the backbone of Sharm Al Shaikh.”

Other European countries such as Germany and France have registered a slight increase in reservations to Egypt.

In early February, four other European countries — Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden — eased travel warnings against travel to south Sinai, where Sharm Al Shaikh and other resorts are situated.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

Tourism shows signs of recovery in Egypt

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world