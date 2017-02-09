Supply growth in Dubai hotels pushes profits down 7%

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Supply growth in Dubai hotels pushes profits down 7%

Dubai hoteliers reducing costs to counter impact of additional supply

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Significant additions to hotel supply in Dubai in 2016 coupled with slower demand pushed hotels’ profits down 6.8 per cent year-on-year, even as hoteliers managed to reduce their costs.

According to the latest report by hotels data provider HotStats, Dubai hoteliers worked hard to claw back profit levels in the second quarter of 2016 by reducing costs, with savings in labour (of 1.7 per cent) and overheads (of 2.8 per cent).

In the first half of the year, hotels in Dubai succumbed to the pressure of additional supply, during which period profit per room fell by 13.2 per cent. This was primarily due to declining levels of revenues per available room — falling 11.3 per cent.

By the fourth quarter of the year, however, hotels in Dubai started to claw back profits through cost reductions.

“Hoteliers in Dubai have faced a number of issues, which have negatively impacted top and bottom line performance in 2016, including significant additions to hotel supply, which included major projects, such as the 1,004-bedroom Westin Al Habtoor City and 828-bedroom Atana Tecom, as well as a migration to three-star hotel products and economic challenges led by the drop in oil prices,” the report stated.

While oil prices have been showing signs of relative recovery in the past few months, analysts expect further challenges for the tourism sector in 2017 on the back of strength in the US dollar (to which the UAE dirham is pegged).

Stable occupancy

Christopher Hewett, associate director at TRI Consulting, said he expected the currency’s strength to have an impact on the spending power of tourists, especially given that a lot of the UAE’s source markets are non-dollar economies.

“I think what you’ll see in 2017, in Dubai in particular, is occupancy levels will remain somewhat stable. But I think what we’ll likely see is average room rates continue to decline probably by six to seven per cent next year, and a lot of that will be driven by the stronger dollar,” he said.

Other analysts also said that while guest arrivals to the UAE may continue to grow, tourist spending may drop, meaning visitors will eye more affordable accommodation, dining, and retail brands during their visit.

Elsewhere in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), hotels in Doha saw even stronger declines in performance indicators, with profit per room falling 23 per cent in 2016, representing a second consecutive year of significant profit declines for properties in the Qatari capital, according to the HotStats report.

Despite reducing labour and overhead costs on a per available room basis, the drop in revenue “far exceeded any cost savings”, and profit per room plummeted during the year, which was further to the 8.4 per cent decline in profit per room in Doha in 2015.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

Rak National Hotels expects further growth

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system