Sharjah Tourism aims to boost public-private cooperation

MoU with Directorate of Town Planning underlines importance of teamwork

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) signed an MoU with the emirate’s Directorate of Town Planning and Survey in an effort to help boost its cooperation with other public and private organisations.

SCDTA chairman Khalid Jasem Al Midfa said, “We at the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority are working to improve our promotional efforts to position Sharjah as a premier tourist destination and to expand the emirate’s tourism sector, which is a major component of its economy. To that end, we are looking to cooperate with all government entities in Sharjah to further the Authority’s objectives.”

The agreement commits both parties to exchange information and data about the tourism sector and to create new ways to improve tourism maps in the emirate. They will issue printed and electronic maps that include a hotel registry, a calendar of weekly and seasonal events, and directions to places such as to camping areas and safari parks.

