Rak National Hotels expects further growth this year

The company to open Hilton Garden Inn in the second quarter after extensive refurbishment

Image Credit: RAK National Hotels
Yannis Anagnostakis
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Rak National Hotels, which is owned by the government of Ras Al Khaimah is expecting further growth this year as Hilton Garden Inn opens after extensive refurbishment and Al Wadi Desert resort is reflagged to Ritz Carlton.

RAK National Hotels, a subsidiary of Rak Hospitality Holding currently owns four hotels and resorts including Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Resort and Spa, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Al Wadi Desert.

The Hilton Garden Inn is expected to open in the second quarter of this year after renovation and the ultra luxurious Al Wadi Desert will be reflagged to The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert in the third quarter of this year, Yannis Anagnostakis, chief executive officer of Rak Hospitality Holding told Gulf News.

“On the back of two terrific years of double digit growth for our hotels, we are looking for more. In 2017, all our properties will be refurbished, reflagged and repositioned and we look forward to achieving another year of growth.”

He said Rak National Hotels and Hilton Worldwide are in closing stages of a multimillion dirham refurbishment of the Hilton Garden Inn which will be located on the former site of the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah.

“The Hilton Garden Inn is expected to open in Q2 2017 and will address the needs of the underserved mid-market segment,” he said.

The granting of visa on arrival facility for Russian citizens will further boost their growth as Ras Al Khaimah attracts sizeable number of Russian guests every year, he added.

“This is a terrific development. International travel depends on freedom of movement and unrestricted access. Russian market and CIS countries love the UAE as a destination market for their vacations. We will see substantial growth due to this.”

The UAE will offer Russian visitors visas on arrival in the country in a bid to boost tourism and trade, WAM reported last month. Over 600,000 Russian tourists have visited the UAE over the past two years.

On expansion plans for the company, he said they will be actively looking for investment opportunities from next year onwards.

“We are focusing in our hotel portfolio, delivering the properties which are under refurbishment, reflagging or repositioning on time. From 2018 onwards, we will opportunistically consider other investments within the emirate for hotel portfolio. The mountain of Jabal Jais will present opportunity when the right time comes.”

There are several other hotels in various stages of development from construction to planning or contracting in Ras Al Khaimah. A resort managed by Radisson is likely to open this year on Al Marjan Island. Marriott resort in North Ras Al Khaimah is expected to break ground very soon.

Anantara resort and spa and InterContinental Hotels are also under development.

The Emirate has more than twenty hotels and hotel establishment with 5100 rooms ranging from three star hotels to luxury properties.

“Ras Al Khaimah offers amazing beauty and hassle free vacation. It is an ideal family destination,” he said.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

