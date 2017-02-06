New hotel with 143 rooms to be built in Dubai

Tarek M Daouk, Smartotels Hospitality International’s founder and managing partner

Abu Dhabi: Smartotels Hospitality International, a UAE-based hotel real estate investment, hospitality and asset management firm announced the launch of its flagship brand Form hotel at Gulf and Indian Ocean Hotel Investors Summit in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The new hotel to come up in Al Jeddaf area of Dubai will be opened in the first quarter of 2018, Tarek M Daouk, Smartotels Hospitality International’s founder and managing partner, told reporters at the summit.

The flagship property with 143 rooms is being developed by Dubai Contracting Company. The total investment in the development of the project was not disclosed.

“Form hotel is an upscale lodging brand that offers business and leisure travellers accessible premium hotel fundamentals with the flexibility of add on service and amenity options in a technologically advanced environment,” said Daouk.

The facilities in the hotel include a restaurant, a rooftop infinity pool, a fully equipped rooftop gym, a specialised design boutique and a technology focused boardroom.

Smartotels Hospitality International is currently focused on the UAE with an active pipeline of purpose built assets and plans to grow its portfolio of lodging brands to twenty five properties by 2026 through a combination of management contracts, franchise agreements and property leases.

Commenting on the company’s shareholders, Daouk said: “Our blue chip shareholders have global balance sheets that cover a wide range of industries including real estate, health care, fresh produce, construction, technology, renewable energy and others.” The shareholders are mainly from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The company said they would be targeting at different types of consumers including hyper connected consumers who are keen to have good Wi-Fi at hotels and bargain hunters who look for values deals.

“We chose Dubai to launch our flagship hotel as the city has good infrastructure, availability of skilled labour and the growing demand for good hotels. Growth trajectory looks positive as we approach Expo 2020.”

