Nakheel inks $136 million deal with Thai hotel group

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nakheel inks $136 million deal with Thai hotel group

The beachfront resort with new waterpark will be located on Nakheel’s Deira Islands

Image Credit: Supplied
An artist impression of the 550-room capacity, $136 million (Dh500 million) waterfront property on Deira Island to be built by a JV between Nakheel and Centara
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Nakheel and Centara Hotels and Resorts signed a joint venture agreement yesterday to build a 550-capacity, $136 million (Dh500 million) waterfront property on Deira Island, WAM news agency reported.

The resort, set to include a waterpark, pairs the Dubai-based developer with the Thai hotel group for the first time, and will reportedly open in 2020.

Inking the JV in Bangkok, Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah, and Centara chairman Suthikiati Chirathivat announced that they would deliver an upscale resort on a stretch of beach on Deira Islands, Nakheel’s new tourism hub.

Nakheel’s joint venture with Centara is the latest development in the company’s expansion into Dubai’s hospitality sector and its second international joint venture for Deira Islands. The first, an 800-room, $245 million (Dh900 million) all-inclusive resort and waterpark with Spain’s RIU Hotels & Resorts, was confirmed in February 2016.

Hotelier Middle East reported last year that the resort would be completed in 2018, However, WAM has stated that “the resort is anticipated to have a soft opening in 2019 and its grand opening in 2020.”

The announcement marks Centara’s first foray into the UAE market.

The new resort will cover an area of 295,900 sq.ft., with features including a waterpark, dining facilities, business centre, children’s club, spa and fitness centre.

Ali Rashid Lootah said, “Our joint venture with Centara cements our commitment to partnering with successful, reputable international hotel brands to bring new tourism concepts to Dubai in line with the Government of Dubai’s tourism vision. Today’s signing is a key milestone in hospitality expansion, and the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Nakheel and one of Thailand’s biggest, most popular hotel operators.”

Suthikiati Chirathivat said, “This is Centara’s first hotel in Dubai, and the UAE, and represents our arrival in a key gateway city in the Middle East. As we look forward to an even stronger and meaningful business partnership with Nakheel in the near future, we believe that Centara Deira Island Beach Resort Dubai will offer unforgettable holiday experiences to guests through our unique Centara hospitality and service.”

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Nakheel
follow this tag on MGNNakheel

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Nakheel
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

Nakheel’s Dh500m JV with Thai hotel group

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish