Hilton EMEA portfolio crosses 100,000 rooms
Dubai: Hilton, the global hotel chain, announced on Tuesday it has crossed the 100,000 rooms mark in its portfolio across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
In the EMEA region, Hilton’s portfolio has seen a net unit growth of over 20,000 rooms in the past three years — a trend that is set to continue, with close to 40,000 rooms currently under construction and expected to open by the end of 2020.
In 2017 alone, Hilton is expected to open over 11,000 rooms in EMEA.