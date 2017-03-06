Mobile
AccorHotels, Rixos in long-term collaboration

Firms will join forces to develop and manage Rixos-branded hotels globally

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels on Monday announced a long-term joint venture to develop and manage Rixos0branded hotels around the world.

The deal will give AccorHotels a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture management company, and will allow it to incorporate 15 Rixos hotels in Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe into its worldwide network. Five other Rixos hotels will be rebranded as AccorHotels brands.

Fettah Tamince, Founder and Chairman of Rixos, said, “Our collaboration is part of Rixos’ objective for further expansion and growth globally with a strong partner in the hospitality industry.”

