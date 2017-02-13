Abu Dhabi National Hotels posts a net profit of Dh244m in 2016
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Hotels, (ADNH), a UAE based hospitality company recorded a 3 per cent increase in net profits during 2016 amounting to Dh244 million against Dh237 million in 2015, the company said on Monday. The company posted Dh1.30 billion in operating revenues in 2016 against Dh1.38 billion in 2015.
The ADNH said that the 2016 results were achieved in a very challenging market while the city continues to experience growth in supply of number of hotel rooms.
“During the year, the Hospitality industry across the UAE remained under pressure and the hotels in Abu Dhabi dropped in both RevPAR (Revenue per Room), ADR (Average Daily Room rate) and occupancy level in comparison to 2015,” it said.