Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi hotels slash room rates

Room rates are again getting cheaper as hoteliers drag prices down to attract more guests

 

Dubai: Planning to take a short break from work soon? Now’s a good time to go on staycation, as there’s quite a good deal on holiday accommodations  in the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, home to a number of five-star luxury properties and family-friendly resorts, residents can enjoy a little pampering without breaking the bank, as hotels have just dropped their room rates, according to a recent research by London-based STR.

The company’s preliminary analysis showed that the entry of new hotels in the capital is again putting pressure on hotels to bring their room rates down to attract guests.

Occupancy rates at hotels in Abu Dhabi averaged 74.2 per cent in January, down by 1.4 per cent from a year earlier as the number of visitors could not fill the growing room supply.

The average daily rate at hotels in Abu Dhabi dropped significantly by 10 per cent to Dh465.80 in January compared to a year earlier, while the revenue per available room – a key industry metric commonly known as RevPAR, declined by 11.2 per cent to Dh345.68.

This means that guests staying in Abu Dhabi hotels can expect to spend about 10 per cent less on rooms, be they economy, budget or the supremely luxurious.

“Abu Dhabi’s [room rates] were once again pressured by supply growth in the market,” STR said on Monday.

The market’s hotels did record a significant uptick in RevPAR on the last day of the month, when a huge stream of visitors flocked to the capital for the Global Space Congress that took place between January 31 and February 1.

Towards the end of the month, hotels were mostly busy, with occupancy levels reaching 90.2 per cent on January 30 and 89.8 per cent on January 31.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

Nearly 100 hotels coming to UAE

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year