Abu Dhabi cruise sector celebrates record numbers of ships and passengers

Sector has been identified as a primary niche product in the emirate’s economic diversification

Image Credit: Gulf News archives
During the cruise season, which runs from October until June, Abu Dhabi received more than 100 ship calls.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), which is responsible for developing the tourism industry in the emirate along with its partners, expects annual growth rate to exceed more than 10 per cent following a highly successful 2015-16 season and a strong start to the new season, which will be the longest Abu Dhabi has held.

During the season, which runs from October until June, Abu Dhabi received more than 100 ship calls, for the first time ever, and also welcomed more than 228,000 passengers.

The previous season, Abu Dhabi reported 94 ship calls and 200,000 passengers. Ten years ago just 35,000 passengers and 29 ship arrivals visited the emirate.

The rise in projected passenger figures, currently estimated at 250,000 passengers this season, to reach 450,000 by 2020 and 808,000 by 2025, is due to a series of initiatives to encourage the emirate to develop its cruise sector as this has been identified as a primary niche product in the emirate’s economic diversification.

Saif Saeed Gobash, Director General, TCA Abu Dhabi, said: “This season we welcome the home porting of Celebrity Constellation, MSC Fantasia and Aida Cruises and have nine regional rotational callers confirmed — which is the highest ever — and expect 10 maiden callers. Together with Abu Dhabi Ports and Etihad Airways we have been actively pursuing opportunities to achieve greater levels of growth through developing long-term partnerships and cooperation which adds more value to the services and facilities we offer.”

Further increases in passenger numbers are expected in upcoming cruise seasons as Abu Dhabi is poised to become the regional hub for ‘Halal cruising’. TCA Abu Dhabi is working on new initiatives to encourage cruise lines to cater for the needs of Muslim travellers and stimulate regional and home-grown demand.

