2020 to be a new foundation for Dubai tourism — Lawless

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

2020 to be a new foundation for Dubai tourism — Lawless

Tourism levels in the emirate and the UAE will continue to grow beyond 2020 target, WTTC chairman says

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Expo 2020 will prove to be a new foundation for growing tourism in Dubai, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) chairman Gerald Lawless said.

Lawless, also Head of Tourism and Hospitality at Dubai Holding, said, “We’re already talking about 20 million visitors by 2020. I have never seen Dubai set a target that’s achievable when it’s set — and then they go about achieving it.”

He added, “I don’t think we should be complacent in any way. One thing’s for sure — yes, 2020 is a game-changer for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.”

He described the Expo win as a “coming-of-age” and a slick joint effort between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Dubai’s already on the map. It will stay on the map, too. If you think about any major urban area, like Hong Kong, like Singapore, they’ve got to keep working to ensure that it stays where it is, and to stay where it is it has to be world class. I think Dubai is world class — the infrastructure we have in Dubai at the moment is just beyond belief.”

Hitting the visitor target was not just a matter for Expo organisers, he said. “It’s everybody’s responsibility … It is for every hotelier, every aviation person, every tour operator — actually, the whole community of Dubai. It’s a challenge, but it is a challenge that’s achievable.”

Dubai had already earned itself an international reputation as a tourist destination, Lawless said, “but to stay on the map means you have to keep evolving, keep developing and you’ve got to keep getting better.”

“Beyond 2020. I would say, first of all, that gives us a new platform, a new level, a new foundation from which to develop. There will be even higher awareness of what’s happened. Dubai will always be ambitious.

“Dubai talks about the Olympics, for example, and why not? So there’s no reason why Dubai cannot achieve what it dreams to achieve, what it aspires to achieve, because if you don’t have the aspiration, you don’t have the ambition.

“I would say that the tourism levels that we will have achieved both before during and after World Expo will continue to evolve, will continue to increase, and Dubai has to continue to offer new and innovative reasons for people to come here. But they will come, and we already have the infrastructure of the airline, of the hotels, of the conference centres. It will continue to grow.”

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

RAK commits to UN move for sustainable tourism

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Trump to host Israel PM in February

Trump to host Israel PM in February

$2m equipment donated to Indian university

$2m equipment donated to Indian university