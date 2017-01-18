Mobile
UAE consumers have highest connect with global brands

Apple and BMW lead in brand emotions with carmakers holding key spots

Gulf News
 

Dubai

UAE consumers seem to have higher emotional connect with global brands — new research finds that all top 10 brands favoured by them are global, with Apple, BMW and Ford leading the way.

The MBLM “Brand Intimacy Report” was released in the US on Wednesday.

Carmakers Lexus, Audi and Mercedes came in fourth, fifth and seventh, with Google — also with aspiring automotive aspirations, incidentally — placed sixth.

The final three spots were taken by Louis Vuitton, Hilton and Nescafe.

Praxis Research Partners conducted an online quantitative survey in the US, Mexico and the UAE. “The survey was designed primarily to understand the extent to which consumers have relationships with brands and the strength of those relationships, from “fairly detached” to “highly intimate”,” said a statement.

The study was specifically designed to provide prescriptive guidance to marketers. “We modelled data from a total of 54,000 brand evaluations to quantify the mechanisms that drive intimacy,” the statement added.

The Brand Ranking Tool showcased the performance of almost 400 brands, revealing the characteristics and intensity of consumer bonds. The respondents who were screened for age (i.e., 18 to 64 years), and annual household income ($35,000 or more) in the US and ideal socioeconomic levels in Mexico and the UAE (A, B, and C socioeconomic levels).

