Noon puts fashion centre stage in its bid to dominate e-commerce

Dubai: Noon, the recently launched online shopping platform, will use the high-street fashion segment as a central plank in its strategy to dominate the region’s fast-growing eCommerce sector.

The retail powerhouse said on Thursday it will offer hundreds of exclusive fashion brands, five times more than its nearest competitor. Buyers will also be able to choose from more than three million products, in what will be a game-changing online retail experience for the region.

“For too long, consumers who want to buy fashion online in the Middle East have suffered from a lack of variety. The launch of Noon will change the regional online shopping experience for fashion forever,” Mohammad Al Abbar, Emaar Properties Chairman and founder of Noon, said in a statement, adding that fashion will be at the very heart of the Noon experience.

“We will offer more brands and more products than any of our competitors. We will also launch with a large private label collection that will offer unmatched value to the customer. Noon’s fashion platform will be offered with a level of customer service that has not been seen in the region before,” he said.

From mass-market megabrands to discount giants, Noon will offer its consumers access to a truly unique array of brands and products, all at the touch of a button.

Products

Noon, which was founded last year by Al Abbar, who is leading the company in a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and prominent GCC investors, will launch this month.

In total, Noon will offer 20 million products covering fashion, books, home & garden, electronics, sports & outdoor, health & beauty, personal care, toys, kids and baby products, and more.

The company will also provide same-day delivery through Noon Transportation, an in-house express delivery service. Payment will be conducted via NoonPay, a secure and innovative online gateway.

With an initial investment of $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion), Noon will launch in the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets and will soon cover the entire Middle East region. Noon aims to grow online sales in the region from 2 per cent of the total market ($3 billion), to 15 per cent ($70 billion) within a decade.