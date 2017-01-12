Noon puts fashion centre stage in its bid to dominate e-commerce

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Noon puts fashion centre stage in its bid to dominate e-commerce

Plans to offer hundreds of fashion brands, five times more than nearest local competitor

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Noon, the recently launched online shopping platform, will use the high-street fashion segment as a central plank in its strategy to dominate the region’s fast-growing eCommerce sector.

The retail powerhouse said on Thursday it will offer hundreds of exclusive fashion brands, five times more than its nearest competitor. Buyers will also be able to choose from more than three million products, in what will be a game-changing online retail experience for the region.

“For too long, consumers who want to buy fashion online in the Middle East have suffered from a lack of variety. The launch of Noon will change the regional online shopping experience for fashion forever,” Mohammad Al Abbar, Emaar Properties Chairman and founder of Noon, said in a statement, adding that fashion will be at the very heart of the Noon experience.

“We will offer more brands and more products than any of our competitors. We will also launch with a large private label collection that will offer unmatched value to the customer. Noon’s fashion platform will be offered with a level of customer service that has not been seen in the region before,” he said.

From mass-market megabrands to discount giants, Noon will offer its consumers access to a truly unique array of brands and products, all at the touch of a button.

Products

Noon, which was founded last year by Al Abbar, who is leading the company in a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and prominent GCC investors, will launch this month.

In total, Noon will offer 20 million products covering fashion, books, home & garden, electronics, sports & outdoor, health & beauty, personal care, toys, kids and baby products, and more.

The company will also provide same-day delivery through Noon Transportation, an in-house express delivery service. Payment will be conducted via NoonPay, a secure and innovative online gateway.

With an initial investment of $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion), Noon will launch in the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets and will soon cover the entire Middle East region. Noon aims to grow online sales in the region from 2 per cent of the total market ($3 billion), to 15 per cent ($70 billion) within a decade.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year