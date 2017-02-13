Mobile
Marka to launch new retail concept

Paris 68 to open first outlet in first quarter of 2017

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Marka, the Dubai-listed retail company, announced on Monday the premier of its home-grown retail concept called Paris 68, which is expected to open its first outlet in the first quarter of 2017.

In a statement to the Dubai bourse, Marka said it has another 10 outlets of Paris 68 planned for the UAE and more for the GCC in both shop-in-shop and dedicated mono-brand store formats.

The outlet will sell sportswear and street wear, and will feature apparel, watches, perfumes, sunglasses, and accessories inspired by football teams such as Real Madrid, and inspired by superheroes and films.

The outlets will make Marka the first retail operator in the UAE to be launching such a concept.

Khaled Al Mheiri, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Marka, said the retail outlet will showcase a collection created by local designers, high-street names, and university students.

Marka said Paris 68 outlets will be located in Dubai within Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Mirdif City Centre; in Abu Dhabi’s World Trade Centre, and Yas Mall; and in Sharjah’s Sahara Centre.

