Lulu plans 20 new hypermarkets in Saudi

The retail group opens new hypermarket in Hail city

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Lulu Group is planning to add 20 more hypermarkets to its existing eight by 2020 in Saudi Arabia, the retail group said on Monday after launching a hypermarket in the city of Hail in the north-western province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The total investment in the new hypermarket is Dh95 million, a spokesperson told Gulf News. The new hypermarket, is spread over an area of about 160,000 square feet and will serve the residents of Al Jamiyeen District and its surrounding areas.

“We have to expand aggressively here as the Kingdom is investing in its industries, which means more jobs and business,” M.A Yousuf Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
