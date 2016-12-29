Jobless Filipino wins car, cash in DSF raffle

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jobless Filipino wins car, cash in DSF raffle

Expat who loses job after working for 16 years in UAE strikes luck

Image Credit: Supplied
Filipino expatriate Joel Gutierrez receives his prize during the awarding ceremony hosted by Dubai Shopping Festival.
 

Dubai: When news came that his employer would be terminating his services in February, Joel Gutierrez, an expatriate from the Philippines, was devastated. He was saddened by the fact that he had an unemployed wife and two children, ages 10 and 3, to support back home and an Dh80,000 loan in Dubai to pay.

But even with the prospect of being jobless after 16 years of working in UAE and having no money coming in, Joel didn’t lose hope that everything will turn for the better.  “Although my budget is really tight, I still bought a ticket for the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle. In fact, I bought four this month,” he recalled. It seemed like it was the only hope for Joel to get out of his “painful” situation. And he was right.

Joel, 43, has just been informed that he won a luxury Infiniti car on the first day of DSF, plus a Dh150,000 cash. “I had prayed so hard for this. Actually, I prayed for it every day, when I was out walking on the street, taking the Metro, or anywhere,” Gutierrez said.

The Filipino expatriate, who works as a salesman at a clothing shop in Dubai, opted to get the cash equivalent of the luxury car, so he is expecting to bring home a total of Dh300,000 cash, or nearly 4 million pesos. For him, the money would be enough to start a new life in the Philippines and pay off his personal loan in Dubai.

“This will now help me build a new and happy life for me and my family. I will use the money to invest in a grocery store back home.”

Joel credited his strong belief for the great fortune.  He has been buying DSF raffle tickets for years now and it’s only when he was told he would be terminated from his job when luck came his way.  “I would buy ten tickets in a year and it’s the first time I’ve won,” he said.

“When they told me I would be laid off, it was really painful. But that didn’t make me lose hope. I wish to thank Dubai and DSF for this unexpected fortune,” he added

Since its inception in 1996, DSF has been offering life-changing prizes, and the festival’s 22nd edition, which started on 26 December, is no different with daily raffle draws offering shoppers the opportunity to win incredible prizes.

The Infiniti Mega Raffle offers one lucky shopper the opportunity to drive home an Infiniti QX70 plus Dh150,000 in cash daily upon purchase of a raffle ticket for Dh200. In the daily Nissan Grand Raffle, customers have the chance to win one of eight Nissan models  – Micra, Sunny, Sentra, Tiida Hatchback, X-Trail, Juke, Pathfinder and Patrol. Customers will receive a raffle coupon upon purchase of non-fuel products worth Dh20 at any EPPCO and ENOC petrol stations, as well as Zoom shops in Dubai.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGNDubai Shopping Festival

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

Dubai Tourism lauds private sector’s DSF support

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

NYE in UAE: Fireworks just minutes away

NYE in UAE: Fireworks just minutes away

Watch Dubai NYE fireworks live on Twitter

Watch Dubai NYE fireworks live on Twitter

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

How to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks

How to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks

SRK, Salman scripted Star Screen Awards 2016

SRK, Salman scripted Star Screen Awards 2016

Worst is over for UAE property market

Worst is over for UAE property market

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

77 New Year's Eve parties in UAE

77 New Year's Eve parties in UAE