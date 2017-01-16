For UAE’s next design hotshots, help is at hand

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

For UAE’s next design hotshots, help is at hand

Dubai Design & Fashion Council looks to pair aspirants with internship programmes

Image Credit: Courtesy: The Dubai Design & Fashion Council
The Dubai Design & Fashion Council is taking on 20 to 30 aspirants to be placed in an internship programme.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s wannabe designers are getting some serious attention — a new mentoring programme will help startups take wings. The Dubai Design & Fashion Council is taking on between 20 to 30 aspirants to be placed in an internship programme that will last five months.

The Mentorship Programme targets design entrepreneurs — and not just limited to those aiming for glory in couture — “through the early stages of a new venture”. They aspirants can use the platform to “harness their potential” by focusing on specific areas they wish to develop, as well as strengthening their overall business acumen.

The region’s design space is doing quite well by the looks of it — the “Mena Design Outlook” released by DDFC along with the design cluster d3 reckons the industry is now valued at $100 million (Dh3.67 billion) after growing at twice the pace globally over the last four years.

But for design-focused startups, the initial phase can be particularly daunting. This is what the DDFC Mentorship Programme hopes to lessen.

Apart from fashion, the other categories that the programme will absorb are related to architecture, product-, interior- and graphic design. “However, with the design industry experiencing significant change - and with the borders between design disciplines becoming increasingly blurred — we often see the different areas of design extending into each other,” said Dr Amina Al Rustamani, Chairperson of DDFC. “Therefore, we expect to see a degree of overlap in terms of the applicants’ core focus.

“It is important to note that each design pillar is fundamentally important to the growth of Dubai’s design industry, and emerging designers from each discipline will be considered equally for both programmes through the open call.

“Of course, this will not only benefit individual designers, but the design and start-up ecosystem in Dubai as a whole.”

And limiting the programme to five months apiece is done with an intent — this allows more for focused sessions with their chosen mentors. And these will also stretch beyond just the creative pursuits and take in aspects of business planning and strategy, finance, sales and marketing, production and innovation.

During the programme, designers will be paired with mentors with whom they will work to define objectives based on each aspirant’s key identified challenges. “It is important that the candidate evaluates where their weaknesses lie to benefit fully from the advice and guidance of their mentor,” said Dr Amina. “It will then be the responsibility of the mentor to drive the Programme and define the best approach towards the designer’s needs.” (Designers can, if they want, reapply for other disciplines after they have completed the initial Programme for additional insight.) The mentors, DDFC board members being among them, who have signed up straddle different industries – there is Gassan Harfouche, Group CEO of the Middle East Communications Network (MCN); Farida Al Awadi, President, Association of Professional Interior Designers in UAE and Managing Director, Cinmar Design; as well as Dr Amina.

“DDFC is also partnering with key stakeholders in the industry to provide designers with the opportunity to access some of the brightest minds and experts across different disciplines through the Programme,” said Dr Amina.

On whether the Programme could be extended to include funding in design startups, Dr Amina said: “The focus of the DDFC Mentorship and Internship Programmes is on career acceleration and talent development for designers. At present, these are the areas we believe support is most required in.”

For fashion designers, it’s a question of mixing physical retail with virtual

For UAE’s fashion and design startups, a brick-and-mortar presence has often proved difficult to stitch together, especially when rents take out much of their available funds.

Some designers have responded by trying to make a mark online and take it forward from there. Others still see merit in mixing the physical with online.

The way it works is relatively simple — “There are boutiques aimed at helping newcomers by providing them with rental space in-store,” said Awatif Al Jabry, and Emirati fashion designer. “These boutiques are well-known and have a large following on social media platforms, Instagram being the most active. So, marketing the brand comes with the package.

“Once a brand has gained popularity, the only option available is to move to the more desired locations, one such being the Dubai Design District (d3).”

Future locations could also turn out to be hotpots for designers — both starting out and already established — such as the Night Souq on Deira Islands.

“Any retail business requires space where the footfall are plenty and at the right price,” said Srividhya Rathnam, founder of Atelier Fashion, which specializes in ethnic jewellery, mostly sold online. “Getting the right mix is a challenge. New developments such as Deira Islands will provide the much needed push for business.

“As for now, online sales is our core model — one which does not require expensive real estate nor high fixed costs of having trained sales teams. It calls for other skill sets like understanding customer needs. Through social media/digital selling we are definitely able to reach a wider audience.”

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Retail

This company is hiring 10,000 people in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon