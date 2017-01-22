Dubai Duty Free rethinks prices as post-Brexit pound hits sales

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Duty Free rethinks prices as post-Brexit pound hits sales

CEO Colm McLoughlin said ‘we’ve been able to correct this business of being perceived as expensive’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free is renegotiating with suppliers after a weaker pound led to lower sales and expects to boost revenue by 5 per cent this year, driven by spending by Chinese travellers.

“We have been negotiating with our suppliers, a lot of whom we pay in dollars,” the airport retailer’s Chief Executive Officer Colm McLoughlin said in an interview on Sunday. “They cooperated very well with us and we’ve been able to correct this business of being perceived as expensive.”

The government-controlled company, which operates at Dubai International Airport — the world’s busiest by international traffic, posted a 3 per cent drop in sales to $1.85 billion in 2016. The decline was partly due to the pound’s slump versus the dollar in the second half of the year after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June, the CEO said.

“The big effect of Brexit from our point of view is the exchange rate,” McLoughlin said. “If it makes travel more expensive for people, it’s serious.” European travellers make up almost a quarter of Dubai Duty Free’s business, he said.

The retailer expects sales this year to be driven by Chinese travellers buying tobacco, alcohol and skincare products, McLoughlin said. Chinese passengers account for about 9 per cent of total spending, while they only represent 3.9 per cent of traffic, he said. Spending by passengers from Africa is also on the rise.

The UAE dirham is pegged to the dollar.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

India’s gold demand to bounce back after budget

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs