Digital signage, printers worth over Dh230m at SGI Dubai 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Digital signage, printers worth over Dh230m at SGI Dubai 2017

Middle East’s largest sign and graphic imaging show opens doors at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Major brands are showcasing innovative printers and digital signage panels worth over Dh230 million at SGI Dubai 2017, the Middle East’s largest sign and graphic imaging show.

The three-day event, which opened doors today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was inaugurated by Mona Ganem Al Merri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and several other senior industry officials and delegates, including Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of International Expo-Consults; Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo-Consults, were present during the inauguration of the 20th edition of the show

Al Merri expressed her appreciation for the development of new solutions and technologies in this sector at a time when the UAE is showing strong momentum for economic growth.

She said the printing and advertising sectors are steadily expanding, driven by the rapid development of the national economy and the growing needs of the private sector for innovative solutions in these sectors.

“New technologies have created fresh benchmarks for excellence by expanding the scope for creativity and innovation,” she said.

Interaction

Being the largest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East, the event is a one-stop-shop where the industry can interact with sign makers, print and production manufacturers, architects, media agencies, real-estate developers and brand consultants.

“The 20th edition of SGI Dubai show will be our largest yet, as we celebrate 20 years of bringing together the leaders and innovators of the industry. The signage and printing industry in the UAE and the GCC are currently scaling the growth trajectory, due to the large investments by the governments in infrastructure,” Falaknaz said.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

McLaren showroom lights up Shaikh Zayed Road

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir