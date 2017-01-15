Digital signage, printers worth over Dh230m at SGI Dubai 2017
Dubai: Major brands are showcasing innovative printers and digital signage panels worth over Dh230 million at SGI Dubai 2017, the Middle East’s largest sign and graphic imaging show.
The three-day event, which opened doors today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was inaugurated by Mona Ganem Al Merri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and several other senior industry officials and delegates, including Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of International Expo-Consults; Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo-Consults, were present during the inauguration of the 20th edition of the show
Al Merri expressed her appreciation for the development of new solutions and technologies in this sector at a time when the UAE is showing strong momentum for economic growth.
She said the printing and advertising sectors are steadily expanding, driven by the rapid development of the national economy and the growing needs of the private sector for innovative solutions in these sectors.
“New technologies have created fresh benchmarks for excellence by expanding the scope for creativity and innovation,” she said.
Interaction
Being the largest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East, the event is a one-stop-shop where the industry can interact with sign makers, print and production manufacturers, architects, media agencies, real-estate developers and brand consultants.
“The 20th edition of SGI Dubai show will be our largest yet, as we celebrate 20 years of bringing together the leaders and innovators of the industry. The signage and printing industry in the UAE and the GCC are currently scaling the growth trajectory, due to the large investments by the governments in infrastructure,” Falaknaz said.