Yields rise as Qatar central bank sells 1.4b riyals of T-bills
Dubai: Qatar’s central bank said on Thursday it had sold 1.4 billion riyals (Dh1.4 billion, $385 million) of Treasury bills at a monthly auction this week, with yields rising from December’s auction.
It sold 750 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.84 per cent, 500 million riyals of six-month at 2.06 per cent and 150 million riyals of nine-month at 2.19 per cent.
In early December the central bank sold 670 million riyals of bills: 180 million riyals of three-month at 1.67 per cent, 190 million riyals of six-month at 1.88 per cent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.10 per cent.
In mid-December, the central bank raised policy rates by 25 basis points after a similar hike by the US Federal Reserve.