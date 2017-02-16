World stocks ride to record high, dollar retreats

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

World stocks ride to record high, dollar retreats

US dollar bounce runs out of steam on profit taking

Gulf News
 

LONDON: World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.

MSCI’s All Country World index, spanning 46 countries, nursed the milestone as a record high Wall Street readied to reopen and Asia and Europe had consolidated the rough 10 per cent gains both have made since December.

There were surges in exports from Indonesia and Taiwan, falls in unemployment in Europe from Sweden to the Netherlands while Donald Trump had already tweeted his joy at record stocks prices as he again promised mass tax cuts.

“With the exception of politics, I have rarely seen such as network of positive signals,” said ABN Amro’s chief investment officer Didier Duret.

“There is a momentum, we don’t know when it will stop, but at the moment it is strong,” he said. “Investors are rather underinvested anyway and there is lots of cash so equities are the asset class of default in this environment.” Another reason for the upbeat mood has been that, unlike in recent years, the prospect of US interest rate rises — which tend to set the bar for global borrowing costs — does not seem to be spooking markets.

The dollar is still down for the year despite a strong run over the last couple of weeks, while Treasury yields, have barely risen, which has helped propel emerging market bonds, stocks and many currencies higher.

The dollar hit the brakes again on Thursday as the glow of the previous day’s upbeat data faded. US government bond yields eased too, taking German Bunds and Europe’s other benchmarks with them.

US stocks eked out enough gains on Thursday for the three main indexes to notch a record intraday high for the sixth straight session, helped by gains in Cisco.

The rally was sparked a week back by President Donald Trump’s vow of a ‘phenomenal’ tax announcement. Robust economic data has also been a boost, while bank stocks have risen on prospects of an upcoming interest rate hike.

At 9:38am ET (1438 GMT, 6pm in Dubai), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14.36 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,626.22, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.13 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,829.57.

The S&P 500 was up 0.96 points, or 0.04 per cent, at per cent, at 2,350.21. The index ended higher for the seventh session in a row on Wednesday, its first such streak since September 2013.

Upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France, Germany and possibly Italy, have kept investors interested in “safe” government bonds particularly with anti-euro and anti-EU sentiment on the increase throughout the continent.

Minutes from the last European Central Bank meeting showed its members agreeing that a careful approach to their stimulus in the Eurozone was needed to reassure markets and that they should look through the bloc’s current rise in inflation.

“The Governing Council was seen as well advised to remain patient and maintain a ‘steady hand’ to provide stability and predictability in an environment still characterised by a high level of uncertainty,” the ECB said.

The euro saw a brief tremble but then recovered to where it had been beforehand at $1.0645. It was also flat against Britain’s sterling.

The STOXX 600 index was 0.3 per cent lower by 1000 GMT but this year’s rally has been underpinned by the fact European company earnings are expected to grow 14 per cent this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Asia had no such problems overnight. MSCI’s main Asia index

rose 0.2 per cent to its highest since July 2015 after Wall Street had again pushed relentlessly into record-high territory.

Some investors said markets were looking slightly overvalued from a technical perspective after the bounce in recent weeks.

For example, on a relative strength index (RSI), the MSCI Asia-ex Japan index was at its most overbought since 2015.

“We are seeing some profit-taking at these levels and unless there is a big correction, the broader uptrend in the Hong Kong market seems broadly intact,” said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director of Ample Finance Group.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have regularly been warning since the start of the year of an “Icarus trade” where there is “one last melt-up in risky assets” before the ground rushes up.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her